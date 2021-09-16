Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC) Short Interest Update

Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 93.3% from the August 15th total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MBTC stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.98. The stock had a trading volume of 26,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,794. Nocturne Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.90.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Nocturne Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $7,200,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in Nocturne Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $8,874,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nocturne Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $1,479,000. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nocturne Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $4,437,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nocturne Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $1,331,000. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nocturne Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the disruptive technology market. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

