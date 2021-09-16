Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Trading 5.9% Higher

Shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.90 and last traded at $8.81. 38,368 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 841,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.32.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Genesis Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genesis Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.73.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $503.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.68 million. Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 20.82%. Genesis Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is -38.96%.

In other Genesis Energy news, Director James E. Davison purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.74 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Grant E. Sims purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.38 per share, for a total transaction of $83,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,002,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,164,410.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 64,000 shares of company stock worth $519,160 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,101,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,293,000 after buying an additional 518,367 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Genesis Energy by 5.9% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,556,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $135,961,000 after purchasing an additional 806,854 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,905,000. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 153,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 86,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Genesis Energy by 160.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,014,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,889,000 after buying an additional 624,743 shares in the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

