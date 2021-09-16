Short Interest in PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Declines By 94.1%

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 94.1% from the August 15th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PBCRY traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,690. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $66.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.54.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Company Profile

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk provides commercial banking and other financial services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Treasury, and Others. The firm offers deposits account, transaction banking, electronic banking, cash management, credit cards, bank assurance, credit facilities, bank guarantees, export-import facilities, foreign exchange facilities, and investment products.

