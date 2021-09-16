$1.88 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2021

Brokerages expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) will post earnings of $1.88 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.06 and the lowest is $1.65. Mr. Cooper Group posted earnings per share of $2.76 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full year earnings of $8.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $8.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mr. Cooper Group.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 34.60%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on COOP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

In other news, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $137,096.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,845 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,115.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 40,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $1,502,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at $129,619.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 150.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 9,747 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,001,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $923,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 15,648 shares during the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COOP stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.53. 24,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,766. Mr. Cooper Group has a one year low of $19.89 and a one year high of $41.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.05.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mr. Cooper Group (COOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP)

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.