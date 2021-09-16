$1.88 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) will post earnings of $1.88 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.06 and the lowest is $1.65. Mr. Cooper Group posted earnings per share of $2.76 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full year earnings of $8.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $8.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mr. Cooper Group.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 34.60%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on COOP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

In other news, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $137,096.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,845 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,115.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 40,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $1,502,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at $129,619.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 150.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 9,747 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,001,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $923,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 15,648 shares during the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COOP stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.53. 24,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,766. Mr. Cooper Group has a one year low of $19.89 and a one year high of $41.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.05.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

