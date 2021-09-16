Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Raises Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of POOL. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the second quarter worth about $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pool by 423.5% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Pool in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Pool by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pool stock traded down $7.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $469.32. The company had a trading volume of 8,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,168. The company has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $478.68 and its 200-day moving average is $428.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.23. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $293.38 and a fifty-two week high of $500.85.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $1.00. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.00%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $462.14.

In other news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total value of $815,455.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $1,410,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,680 shares of company stock valued at $24,818,544. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

