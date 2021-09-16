Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Sells 525 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC cut its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $10,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DCI. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 581,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,812,000 after buying an additional 7,813 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 9.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 68,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Donaldson by 26.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 105,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after buying an additional 22,280 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the first quarter worth about $795,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 52.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DCI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

DCI stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.49. 11,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,406. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $45.21 and a one year high of $69.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.79.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The firm had revenue of $773.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 37.93%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

