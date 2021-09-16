CoinPoker (CHP) Reaches One Day Volume of $208.00

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 16th. CoinPoker has a total market cap of $9.66 million and $208.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinPoker coin can now be bought for about $0.0352 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CoinPoker alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00062975 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002931 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.83 or 0.00142249 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00013853 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.68 or 0.00800408 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00047063 BTC.

CoinPoker Profile

CoinPoker (CRYPTO:CHP) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 coins. The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. “

CoinPoker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinPoker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinPoker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinPoker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.