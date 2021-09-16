Actinium (ACM) Achieves Market Cap of $934,502.66

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One Actinium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0270 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Actinium has a market capitalization of $934,502.66 and $17,474.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Actinium has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Actinium Coin Profile

Actinium (ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 34,627,350 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

