Evedo (EVED) Market Cap Tops $2.09 Million

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Evedo coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000303 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Evedo has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. Evedo has a total market cap of $2.09 million and $1.80 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00062975 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002931 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.83 or 0.00142249 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00013853 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.68 or 0.00800408 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00047063 BTC.

Evedo Coin Profile

Evedo (CRYPTO:EVED) is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,441,339 coins. Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Buying and Selling Evedo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evedo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Evedo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

