Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.43.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alector from $33.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Alector from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Alector in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

In other Alector news, Director Richard H. Scheller sold 56,260 shares of Alector stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total value of $1,557,276.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Paul sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $934,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 263,365 shares of company stock worth $8,289,791 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALEC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Alector by 819.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 948,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,102,000 after purchasing an additional 845,333 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Alector by 91.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Alector by 68.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alector by 1,119.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 156,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 143,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alector by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,283,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,412,000 after buying an additional 121,313 shares during the last quarter. 60.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alector stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,087. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.24 and its 200 day moving average is $22.55. Alector has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $43.32.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 85.73% and a negative net margin of 989.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alector will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

