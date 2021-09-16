Greenleaf Trust Acquires 346 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 103,219 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 0.4% of Greenleaf Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Facebook were worth $35,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Facebook by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,398 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,095,469,000 after acquiring an additional 712,271 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Facebook by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,548,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,990,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,482 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,497,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,681,007,000 after acquiring an additional 177,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Facebook by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,041,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,546,565,000 after acquiring an additional 426,524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of FB traded down $2.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $371.12. 544,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,316,391. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.13 and a one year high of $384.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $362.96 and a 200 day moving average of $329.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.98.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.39, for a total transaction of $25,693,747.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,661,190 shares of company stock worth $953,475,565 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.