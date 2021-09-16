Resources Management Corp CT ADV Increases Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,852 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $38,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at $42,000. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,287 shares of company stock valued at $4,686,519 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on COST. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $465.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $459.53. 13,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,262,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $203.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $439.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.92. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $469.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

