Resources Management Corp CT ADV Cuts Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV reduced its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,548 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,778 shares during the quarter. The TJX Companies comprises approximately 1.7% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $11,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 5.8% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 70.8% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,749 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,846,000 after purchasing an additional 35,969 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 22.2% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 58,756 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after buying an additional 10,686 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 17.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 825,726 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $54,239,000 after buying an additional 122,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 15,712 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TJX traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.09. 65,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,377,071. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $76.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.99 and a 200-day moving average of $68.40. The stock has a market cap of $84.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

