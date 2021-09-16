Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Purchases 2,345 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 93,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $22,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 7.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,939,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,366,757,000 after buying an additional 427,479 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in AON by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,836,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,114,000 after acquiring an additional 230,956 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in AON by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,826,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,654,000 after acquiring an additional 369,482 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 1.4% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,619,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,005,000 after purchasing an additional 63,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the first quarter valued at $942,564,000.

AON traded down $1.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $291.99. The stock had a trading volume of 19,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,693. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $179.52 and a twelve month high of $295.23. The company has a market capitalization of $65.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 0.87.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.80%.

In other news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,002.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on AON. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AON in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.06.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

