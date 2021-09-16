Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNG) Short Interest Up 230.1% in August

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,310,000 shares, an increase of 230.1% from the August 15th total of 2,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ SRNG traded up $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $10.89. The company had a trading volume of 227,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,870,486. Soaring Eagle Acquisition has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $10.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.93.

Get Soaring Eagle Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRNG. LH Capital Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,840,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,404,000. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the second quarter worth $24,900,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter worth $22,650,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,050,000. Institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Soaring Eagle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soaring Eagle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.