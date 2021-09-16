Short Interest in SharpLink Gaming Ltd (NASDAQ:SBET) Rises By 259.5%

SharpLink Gaming Ltd (NASDAQ:SBET) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 258,500 shares, a growth of 259.5% from the August 15th total of 71,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ:SBET traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.05. 5,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,830. SharpLink Gaming has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $17.88. The company has a market cap of $37.41 million, a P/E ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 0.83.
SharpLink Gaming Company Profile
