Short Interest in SharpLink Gaming Ltd (NASDAQ:SBET) Rises By 259.5%

SharpLink Gaming Ltd (NASDAQ:SBET) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 258,500 shares, a growth of 259.5% from the August 15th total of 71,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBET traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.05. 5,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,830. SharpLink Gaming has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $17.88. The company has a market cap of $37.41 million, a P/E ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 0.83.

Get SharpLink Gaming alerts:

SharpLink Gaming Company Profile

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. provides an online platform facilitating sports betting. It is a online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues and sports websites to relevant and timely sports betting content. The firm’s intelligent sports betting conversion and engagement technology delivers and determines the best sportsbook betting offers and experience for each identified user.

Read More: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for SharpLink Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharpLink Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.