Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 91.6% from the August 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ REVH remained flat at $$9.74 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 13,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,682. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73. Revolution Healthcare Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $10.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REVH. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the second quarter worth $96,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $159,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $654,000. 46.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

