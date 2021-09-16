Apriem Advisors Purchases 74 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Apriem Advisors increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Amgen were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 257,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,125,000 after buying an additional 13,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 262,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,216,000 after buying an additional 22,860 shares during the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $1.67 on Thursday, hitting $216.46. The company had a trading volume of 101,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,586,991. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.91. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 42.41%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.70.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

