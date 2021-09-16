Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Sold by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 27,327 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 32.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 34,975 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,428,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,039,000 after acquiring an additional 190,657 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 345,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DEI traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,370. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.41. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $36.95.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 5.83%. Research analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

DEI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho raised Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

