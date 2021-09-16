Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 268 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC cut its position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Black Hills during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Black Hills during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Black Hills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 36.4% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BKH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

BKH stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.00. 9,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.36. Black Hills Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.97 and a fifty-two week high of $72.78.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $372.60 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.565 dividend. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.59%.

In related news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $137,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,981.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $67,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $274,080. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

