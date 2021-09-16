Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Stock Position Lowered by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,317 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 66.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,010.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 92.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VNO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

Vornado Realty Trust stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.90. 19,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,791,154. The company has a quick ratio of 7.61, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $29.79 and a fifty-two week high of $50.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.52 and a beta of 1.42.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $378.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.79%.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

