Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) and SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Critical Survey

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) and SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Nicolet Bankshares has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SmartFinancial has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Nicolet Bankshares and SmartFinancial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nicolet Bankshares $211.83 million 3.26 $60.12 million $5.70 12.30 SmartFinancial $133.04 million 2.87 $24.33 million $1.82 13.90

Nicolet Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than SmartFinancial. Nicolet Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SmartFinancial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Nicolet Bankshares and SmartFinancial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nicolet Bankshares 32.51% 13.28% 1.58% SmartFinancial 24.48% 9.61% 1.00%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.9% of Nicolet Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.9% of SmartFinancial shares are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of Nicolet Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of SmartFinancial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Nicolet Bankshares and SmartFinancial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nicolet Bankshares 0 0 4 0 3.00 SmartFinancial 0 0 1 1 3.50

Nicolet Bankshares presently has a consensus target price of $89.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.93%. SmartFinancial has a consensus target price of $30.50, suggesting a potential upside of 20.60%. Given Nicolet Bankshares’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Nicolet Bankshares is more favorable than SmartFinancial.

Summary

Nicolet Bankshares beats SmartFinancial on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans. The company was founded by Robert Bruc Atwell and Michael E. Daniels on April 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Green Bay, WI.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes owner-occupied commercial real estate loans and loans secured by income-producing properties. The Consumer Real Estate segment comprises of real estate loans such as home equity lines. The Construction and Land Development segment consists of credit to real estate developers or investors. The Commercial and Industrial segment provides commercial and financial loans. The Consumer and Other segment gives direct consumer installment loans, overdrafts, and other revolving credit and educational loans. The company was founded on September 19, 1983 and is headquartered in Knoxville, TN.

