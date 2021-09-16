Digitalcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $269,317.07 (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 16th. In the last week, Digitalcoin has traded down 30.5% against the U.S. dollar. Digitalcoin has a market cap of $269,317.07 and approximately $373.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,567.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,570.99 or 0.07507163 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $186.90 or 0.00392909 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $637.72 or 0.01340655 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.78 or 0.00121476 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.73 or 0.00543918 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $263.86 or 0.00554698 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $157.24 or 0.00330555 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,760,213 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

