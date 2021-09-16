Greenleaf Trust Acquires 257 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LLY. Truist began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $262.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.41.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $3.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $230.34. 55,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,535,972. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $251.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.67. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 202,102 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.94, for a total transaction of $47,077,639.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,251,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,449,038,586.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,044,132 shares of company stock worth $257,735,592. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

