$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Rambus’ earnings. Rambus posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 760%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rambus will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rambus.

Get Rambus alerts:

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). Rambus had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $84.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Rambus from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Rambus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Rambus from $19.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rambus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.56.

In related news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $48,236.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,963.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMBS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,381,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $357,329,000 after acquiring an additional 516,918 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,208,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,474,000 after purchasing an additional 224,767 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Rambus by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,084,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,851,000 after purchasing an additional 498,329 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Rambus by 34.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,218,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Rambus by 18.7% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,578,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,129,000 after purchasing an additional 406,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rambus stock remained flat at $$23.62 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 12,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,989. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -168.63 and a beta of 1.04. Rambus has a 1 year low of $13.08 and a 1 year high of $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 8.34 and a quick ratio of 8.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.46.

About Rambus

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rambus (RMBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.