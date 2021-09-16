Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,287 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.3% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on V shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.52.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $223.14. 131,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,218,572. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $236.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.67 billion, a PE ratio of 45.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total transaction of $2,564,316.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,316.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,813 shares of company stock worth $20,342,613. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

