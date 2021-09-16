-$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) to post ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.99) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Beam Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.69) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($6.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.90) to ($5.94). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.47) to ($3.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Beam Therapeutics.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.49). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,698,870.50% and a negative return on equity of 94.82%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on BEAM. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.83.

Shares of BEAM stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $101.89. 11,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,142. Beam Therapeutics has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $138.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.00.

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 20,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total transaction of $1,989,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 78,580 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.35, for a total transaction of $8,435,563.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,240,656.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 213,239 shares of company stock worth $23,224,303. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $31,000. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

