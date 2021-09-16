Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 82.6% from the August 15th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RVLGF traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.58. 38,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,417. Revival Gold has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.55.

Revival Gold Company Profile

Revival Gold Inc engage sin the the gold exploration and development business. Its projects includes Beartrack, Arnett Creek, and Diamond Mountain. The company was founded on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

