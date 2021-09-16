Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 82.6% from the August 15th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS RVLGF traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.58. 38,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,417. Revival Gold has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.55.
Revival Gold Company Profile
Read More: What is Forex?
Receive News & Ratings for Revival Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revival Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.