Short Interest in Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Decreases By 76.6%

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 76.6% from the August 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:SHCAY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.26. The stock had a trading volume of 5,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,210. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.44. Sharp has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Sharp had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 2.60%. Research analysts forecast that Sharp will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sharp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Sharp Company Profile

Sharp Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Smart Homes, Smart Business Solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) Electronics Devices and Advance Display Systems. The Smart Homes segment includes mobile phones, tablets, electronic dictionaries, calculators, facsimiles, telephones, and network control unit.

