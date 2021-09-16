Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Short Interest Down 70.1% in August

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decline of 70.1% from the August 15th total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

RKUNY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.32. The company had a trading volume of 56,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,248. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.60. The company has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 0.95. Rakuten Group has a 1 year low of $9.22 and a 1 year high of $14.87.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Rakuten Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. raised Rakuten Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Rakuten Group, Inc engages in the business of Internet services. It operates through the following segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment manages e-commerce (EC), online cash-back, travel booking, and portal and digital content sites. The FinTech segment provides services over the Internet related to banking and securities, credit cards, life insurance, and electronic money.

