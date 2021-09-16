Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Takes $220,000 Position in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EVC. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Entravision Communications during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 43.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entravision Communications in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Entravision Communications in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entravision Communications in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Entravision Communications alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EVC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Entravision Communications in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

In other news, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 68,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $445,339.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Liberman A. Jeffery sold 31,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $194,535.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 300,065 shares of company stock worth $1,822,340. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,038. The stock has a market cap of $588.99 million, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Entravision Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $8.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.24.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $178.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.10 million. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 15.56%. Research analysts anticipate that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC).

Receive News & Ratings for Entravision Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entravision Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.