Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,787 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the quarter. KT makes up 0.7% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in KT were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of KT by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 7,318 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KT by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 21,618 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KT by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,774,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,499 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KT by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 6,829,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of KT in the 1st quarter valued at about $401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.84. 11,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,198. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. KT Co. has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $15.35.

KT (NYSE:KT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.77%. As a group, research analysts predict that KT Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

About KT

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

