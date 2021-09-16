Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 92,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,964 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan accounts for about 0.7% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 49,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 27,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 21,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 505,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 901.2% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. 59.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KMI traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.24. 353,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,162,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.26. The firm has a market cap of $36.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.73%.

In other news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $27,345.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,652.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

