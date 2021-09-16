Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Has $436,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,378 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 13,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.79. 210,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,393,399. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.40. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $53.49.

