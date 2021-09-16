Skycoin (SKY) Price Hits $1.37 on Exchanges

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 16th. Over the last seven days, Skycoin has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Skycoin has a market capitalization of $28.76 million and $1.30 million worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Skycoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.37 or 0.00002880 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00072865 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.60 or 0.00123254 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.67 or 0.00175979 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,573.52 or 0.07516127 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,562.02 or 1.00036416 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.83 or 0.00870409 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Skycoin’s genesis date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

