CROAT Price Up 22.1% This Week (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One CROAT coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CROAT has traded 22.1% higher against the dollar. CROAT has a total market capitalization of $254,396.74 and approximately $9.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000056 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

CROAT Profile

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 89,202,666 coins. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

CROAT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

