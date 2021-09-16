M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) to report $3.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.06. M&T Bank reported earnings per share of $2.77 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full year earnings of $13.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.75 to $14.53. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $12.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.85 to $12.79. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share.

MTB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.19 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.76.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTB. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter worth $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 185.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 31.3% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 13,963.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth $67,000. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MTB traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.65. 13,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,777. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $88.48 and a 12 month high of $168.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

