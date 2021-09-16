Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Decreases Stock Position in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) by 91.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,867 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 856,798 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Centennial Resource Development were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,479,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Centennial Resource Development by 1,540.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,182,680 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,592 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,587,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,588,004 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after buying an additional 790,620 shares during the period. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,077,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centennial Resource Development currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.72.

Shares of CDEV stock remained flat at $$5.72 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 84,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,489,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $7.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 6.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day moving average is $5.16.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $232.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.91 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. As a group, analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 89,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $456,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 38.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Centennial Resource Development Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.