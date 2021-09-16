Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $99.08 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) will announce sales of $99.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clarus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $101.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $94.00 million. Clarus reported sales of $64.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 53.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Clarus will report full-year sales of $350.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $350.00 million to $353.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $430.25 million, with estimates ranging from $418.00 million to $446.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Clarus.

Get Clarus alerts:

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $73.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.25 million. Clarus had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 14.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLAR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. DA Davidson raised their price target on Clarus from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Clarus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ:CLAR traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.19. 1,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,663. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.82 and a 200 day moving average of $23.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Clarus has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $32.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.21 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Clarus’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

In other Clarus news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 4,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total transaction of $116,522.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,358.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarus during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Clarus by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Clarus by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clarus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.44% of the company’s stock.

About Clarus

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clarus (CLAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.