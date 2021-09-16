Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Takes $984,000 Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 86,536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,944,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,530 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TDY. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.00.

In other news, EVP Jason Vanwees purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $426.00 per share, with a total value of $639,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TDY stock traded down $3.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $428.41. The company had a trading volume of 7,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,549. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $446.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $426.77. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $301.76 and a fifty-two week high of $465.40.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. On average, analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

