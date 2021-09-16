Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 127,000 Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 127,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OR. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the first quarter worth $65,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 52.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OR. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC upped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.07.

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $12.01. The stock had a trading volume of 24,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,678. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.74. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $15.12.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $46.60 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0437 per share. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is 80.95%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

