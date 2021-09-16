NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.850-$5.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.20 billion-$6.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.13 billion.NetApp also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.140-$1.240 EPS.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on NetApp from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital upped their target price on NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays raised their target price on NetApp from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.57.

Shares of NTAP stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.71. 19,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,726,194. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.41. NetApp has a 1-year low of $40.46 and a 1-year high of $93.39. The company has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.61%.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total value of $370,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,331,278.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

