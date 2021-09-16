Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,444 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 66.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COST. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $465.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.32.

In other news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total transaction of $1,584,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,547,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,287 shares of company stock worth $4,686,519. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock opened at $460.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $439.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $203.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $469.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

