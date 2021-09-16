Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $9.72 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,145 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 5,672 shares during the quarter. The TJX Companies comprises approximately 0.7% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $9,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 8.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,491 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 15,712 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 3,252 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,647,563.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.43. The company had a trading volume of 195,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,377,071. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $76.16. The stock has a market cap of $84.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.99 and its 200 day moving average is $68.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

