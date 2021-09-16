Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Short Interest Up 363.6% in August

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 363.6% from the August 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PDYPY shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.99.

Shares of OTCMKTS PDYPY traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.70. The company had a trading volume of 16,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,180. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of $73.95 and a 1-year high of $119.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.12 and its 200-day moving average is $98.61.

Flutter Entertainment Plc engages in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

