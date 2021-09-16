Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a growth of 384.6% from the August 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
NYSEAMERICAN ENX traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $12.46. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,643. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $11.42 and a 1-year high of $13.05.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.0378 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd.
About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-end investment company, which seeks current income exempt from federal and new york income taxes through investment in high rated investment grade municipal securities. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
