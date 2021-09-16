Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a growth of 384.6% from the August 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NYSEAMERICAN ENX traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $12.46. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,643. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $11.42 and a 1-year high of $13.05.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.0378 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 135,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 32,283 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 118,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 19,947 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 408,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after acquiring an additional 24,674 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth $805,000.

About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-end investment company, which seeks current income exempt from federal and new york income taxes through investment in high rated investment grade municipal securities. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

