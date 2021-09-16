Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) is Vision Capital Corp’s 5th Largest Position

Vision Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 546,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271,099 shares during the period. Builders FirstSource makes up approximately 3.7% of Vision Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Vision Capital Corp’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $23,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 9.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,718,000 after purchasing an additional 147,779 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 192.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 78,703 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 30.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 9.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 341,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,830,000 after acquiring an additional 28,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 40.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 9,336 shares during the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BLDR shares. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Zelman & Associates started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $497,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Builders FirstSource stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.09. 60,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,558,165. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.26 and a 1 year high of $55.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.72.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 33.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.