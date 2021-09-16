Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) Short Interest Up 328.7% in August

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,600 shares, a growth of 328.7% from the August 15th total of 20,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pingtan Marine Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 783.6% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 116,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 102,961 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 143.7% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 18,722 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $475,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PME traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.75. 32,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,231. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $2.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average of $0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.07 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of -0.54.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., through its subsidiary, engages in ocean fishing and sale of frozen marine catches. Its products include Japanese threadfin bream, red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret, silver seaperch, slender shad, and spanish mackarel. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Fuzhou, China.

