Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s 4th Largest Position

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 6.0% of Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $15,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,354,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 697.4% in the 2nd quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 865,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,999,000 after purchasing an additional 757,118 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 560.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 749,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,947,000 after purchasing an additional 635,694 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,973,000. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3,670.4% in the 2nd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 487,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,443,000 after purchasing an additional 474,325 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $159.51. The company had a trading volume of 50,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,376. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.37. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $124.14 and a 1 year high of $163.25.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

