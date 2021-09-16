Chainlink Hits Market Capitalization of $13.52 Billion (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One Chainlink coin can currently be bought for about $29.91 or 0.00063094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chainlink has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion and $1.77 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Chainlink has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002941 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.61 or 0.00142642 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00013874 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.74 or 0.00811727 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00047246 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Chainlink Profile

Chainlink is a coin. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 452,009,554 coins. Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Chainlink is chain.link

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

Buying and Selling Chainlink

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

